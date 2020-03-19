ASHRAE announces call for papers for 2021 winter conference

ASHRAE has announced a call for papers for its 2021 Winter Conference, set to take place Jan. 23-37 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Ill. The deadline for abstract submissions is March 30, 2020. The 2021 AHR Expo will take place Jan. 25-27, in conjunction with the conference, at McCormick Place.

“Engineers and designers are being tasked to take closer looks at buildings and their systems to provide comfort to the occupants while also finding ways to reduce the impact on the environment and energy use,” said Maggie Moninski, chair of the 2021 conference. “The 2021 Winter Conference attendees will be given a great opportunity to learn from some of the leaders of the industry with a focus on the foundations of the HVAC&R industry along with specialty topics like International Design and the Future of HVAC Work.”

The “Systems and Equipment” track will focus on the development of new systems and equipment, improvements to existing systems and equipment and the proper application and operation of systems and equipment.

The “HVAC&R Fundamentals and Applications” track lays the foundation for understanding applications in engineering. Key components include thermodynamics, psychrometrics, fluid and mass flow. This track provides opportunities for papers of varying levels across a large topic base. Concepts, design elements and shared experiences for theoretical and applied concepts of HVAC&R design are included.

With significant changes on the horizon for refrigerant regulations, along with new applications for refrigeration systems being frequently applied, there is more need than ever to understand both the fundamental and advanced concepts and issues related to refrigeration. Papers and programs in the “Refrigeration and Refrigerants” track will focus on refrigerants, refrigerant regulation, refrigeration cycles and refrigeration applications.

HVAC&R systems play a significant role in maintaining indoor environmental conditions. As people spend increasingly more time in the built environment, health concerns are becoming paramount to design. The “Environmental Health Through IEQ” track will seek papers and programs on developing, evaluating and predicting optimal indoor environmental conditions, especially as they pertain to environmental health.

The “Building Performance and Commissioning for Operation and Management” will include papers and presentations surrounding building operation and commissioning practices as well as case studies in performance and commissioning.

The “Energy Conservation” track will highlight case studies and research that expand on the simple to the complex energy savings measures being implemented in today’s and tomorrow’s designs.

As an international organization, ASHRAE strives to meet the needs of a global membership. HVAC&R systems vary globally and the “International Design” track provides an opportunity to share innovative and necessary design elements that can be shared internationally.

Abstracts submissions for conference papers are due March 30, 2020. If accepted, final papers will be due July 8, 2020.

In addition, technical papers (complete 30-page maximum papers, published in “ASHRAE Transactions”) are due March 30, 2020.

For more information on the call for papers and the 2021 ASHRAE Winter Conference, visit ashrae.org/chicago.