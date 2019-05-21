Arm introduces Space Analytics

Arm has announced the introduction of Space Analytics as part of the company’s Arm Pelion Smart Spaces solutions for property managers of commercial buildings, co-working spaces and hotels to see when, where and how building spaces are being utilized.

Based on the company’s Pelion IoT platform, Space Analytics gathers and analyzes data from off-the-shelf IoT devices (such as smart lighting, sensors, locks, IP cameras, badge readers) to deliver actionable insights and predict availability of space.

Through its machine learning capabilities, the solution provides data insights on space and resource usage, which works toward driving greater efficiencies and maximizing revenue.

For example, a property manager could use the insights to provide discounted pricing to customers for non-peak hours, offer up the best and closest available working spaces, or reduce operating expenses related to energy, cleaning and lighting through a better understanding of usage and occupancy.

In the growing co-working spaces market, where in Europe it is forecast to have 255 million square feet of commercial property dedicated to coworking spaces in 2019, due in large part to the growth of self-employed free agents and startups looking for flexibility and cost savings.

The Pelion Smart Spaces solutions, Space Analytics and Indoor Lighting, are currently available and can be purchased as standalone offerings or in conjunction with each other.

www.arm.com