APOLAN lays out 5 trends driving Passive Optical LAN adoption

The Association for Passive Optical LAN ( APOLAN ), the non-profit organization driving both education and adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), has announced the top five trends driving the replacement of copper-based networks with Passive Optical LAN to meet smart building demands.

According to the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), around the globe, the smart buildings technology market will explode 16.1% over the next five years from a 2018 market size of US$30.5 billion.

“A smart building can be thought of as an ecosystem, a dynamic entity with many devices of varying age that need to communicate and depend on each other,” said Mario Blandini, m arketing committee chair, APOLAN . “If a smart building’s ecosystem was the human body, Passive Optical LAN would be the the central nervous system, transmitting vast amounts of data with seamless connectivity and communications, regardless of the various components in the network.”

Here are the organizations five trends driving POL:

The Cloud: With more environments moving to the cloud replacing servers in buildings, demands for SaaS environments are increasing. A classic copper-based LAN cannot keep pace as it was designed to carry traffic between computers in a building or campus. POL environments can accommodate this shift by reliably connecting users to their SaaS applications running in the cloud.

Data Growth: The growth of 4K video is one example of how data growth is pushing the limits of traditional infrastructure. With the future predicted to bring continued growth in business data use, and even greater growth in sensor data, fiber is the 21st century media for LAN.

IoT on the Rise: Smart buildings are defined by sensors, devices and systems in the building connected to the LAN to operate more efficiently. However, classic LAN technology was never designed to support a network robust enough to stay ahead of the increasing device growth.

The Density Demand: Advances in WiFi like 802.11ax carry more traffic and support a large number of users and devices in a smaller area. While each user may have several connected devices and be surrounded by IoT devices, each user still expects to have fast accessibility. As the number of device and sensors in a building increases, density will be an issue for traditional copper-based LANs.

Investment Protection: Passive Optical LAN has proven to deliver CAPEX and OPEX savings beyond that of a traditional copper-based LAN.