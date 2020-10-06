Analytics, smart offices and more at Canadian Virtual ICT Forum

October 6, 2020 – BICSI, an association supporting the advancement of the information & communications technology (ICT) community, invites you to register now for the next Virtual ICT (vICT) Forum.

The next vICT is being held October 29:

10 am to 2 pm (Pacific)

1 pm to 5 pm (Eastern)

Advertisment

Technical Sessions include

“Analytics: Discover a World of Possibilities” by Gavin Daly, Axis Communications.

“Demystifying Pole Loading and Make-Ready Determination” by Brett Willitt, SPIDA Software.

“The Smart Office” by Neil Joneja and Sam Sayed, Royal Bank of Canada.

BICSI Members: $25 US, non-members $45 US.

Three (3) Continuing Education Credits are available.

The virtual format allows you to listen to live-streamed technical presentations delivered by ICT professionals, engage with sponsors and watch product/service demonstrations.

Additionally, you are able to network and chat with colleagues attending from different parts of the world, and you may even be lucky enough to win the door prize.