Aircuity launches Well Building Standard vodcast

Aircuity, creator of an intelligent building platform featuring smart airside solutions, has announced the launch of a new educational vodcast that discusses the Well Building Standard, the effects of the indoor environment on well-being and the Air Concept.

The vodcast, hosted by the International Well Building Institute’s Angela Spangler, walks through the basics of the Well Building Standard and particularly digs into the Air Concept. She also explores the changes that are encompassed by the standard’s second iteration, Well v2, and discusses case studies detailing the results of a Well certified project.

The Well Building Standard has grown in significance in recent years, and explores how design, operations and behaviours within the places humans live, work, learn and play can be optimized to advance human health and well-being, according to the company.

To view the vodcast, visit https://youtu.be/SKla_6O0NPA.