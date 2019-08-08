Aircuity adds BACnet Client Capability

Aircuity, developers of an intelligent sensor-driven solution to enhance indoor air/environment quality, has added of BACnet Client capability to its platform, providing an interoperability feature designed to give users a view into a broader picture of their facility’s operation.

The company has also released enhancements to the MyAircuity platform.

BACnet Client allows the Aircuity platform to integrate additional points available on the network from building systems and present them alongside Aircuity’s data, reducing integration costs and giving users a holistic view of all key building parameters.

BACnet Client is currently available on all new Aircuity projects and can be remotely loaded on customers’ existing systems.

The new enhancements to the MyAircuity platform include: