Acuity Brands awards District Center in Washington, D.C. with Unified Project of the Year

The District Center is a commercial office building located at 555 12th St. NW in the heart of Washington D.C’s historic downtown.

Completed in 1998, the 20-year-old building’s infrastructure needed an update to meet the demands of today’s business tenants. Local system integrator Smart Building Technologies (SmartBT) completed a retrofit of the nearly 820,000-sq. ft. property using connected building solutions from Acuity Brands: building management solutions from Distech Controls, lighting controls from nLight, and smart lighting systems (from Mark Architectural Lighting, Lithonia Lighting and Juno).

The resulting IP-based infrastructure from Distech Controls as well as other connected technologies from Acuity Brands has taken the building beyond a simple space – it can now take the occupant (visitors and tenants) experience to a new level.

The building owner, MetLife Investment Management, assessed the current building and business opportunity with the existing infrastructure and determined that the space could be upgraded and updated to enhance the occupant experience. The end result, through collaboration with JLL’s Smart Buildings group, is an office building that can fulfill a modern digital experience to satisfy the demands of occupants and tenants.

Distech Controls and SmartBT, presented the JLL Smart Building team with the “Unified Project of the Year” award for its work transforming District Center.

In addition to cost savings from updating wiring, SmartBT streamlined labor costs across the project. The ECLYPSE BACnet/ IP, Wi-Fi enabled controllers simplified commissioning of multiple devices, which reduced the amount of man hours, commissioning, start-up, etc. Through Wi-Fi connectivity, SmartBT implemented tenant retrofits efficiently.

Tenants of the District Center can leverage a mobile app to manage their comfort levels, from lighting to temperature and window blinds from their smartphones.