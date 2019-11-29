Acuity Brands acquires LocusLabs Inc.

Acuity Brands has acquired LocusLabs Inc., an indoor mapping and location platform. The LocusLabs software platform supports navigation apps on mobile devices, web browsers and digital displays in airport, event centres, multi-floor office buildings and campuses. Users of the app can easily search and navigate large, complex indoor spaces.

The app’s reality-capture tools and rendering processes produce a highly detailed 3D map of the venue in a few days. LocusLabs Venue Management System software then allows venue managers to populate and maintain 3D maps with places, products and point of interest, and to integrate live data streams, such as security wait times in an airport. The combination of LocusLabs technology and Acuity Brands’ Atrius IoT platform will provide venues with an indoor positioning system that will enable visitor and employee wayfinding, asset tracking and business analytics.

“LocusLabs has the platform and tools that enable airline, airport and smart workplace applications to deploy location-aware technologies to help people find their way, to assist operators in management of their critical assets and to provide them with tools to support this technology,” said Audwin Cash, Acuity Brands Lighting senior vice president, Atrius Enterprise Solutions. “

The acquisition is not expected to materially impact Acuity Brands’ fiscal 2020 consolidated financial performance. Terms of the acquisition were not released.