5G Americas publishes The Status of Open Source for 5G report

5G Americas, the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, has announced the publication of The Status of Open Source for 5G.

“Mobile operators worldwide are pioneering both 5G and Open Source technologies by leading the standards organizations and community-driven projects,” stated Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas. “Mobile operators have begun deploying the solutions produced by various projects to demonstrate the benefits of Open Source for 5G.”

This paper is intended to serve as a call to action for the 5G community of operators, solution providers and developers, to participate in the existing open source efforts applicable to 5G, or initiate new ones, in areas such as ‘Infrastructure’ and ‘Management and Control’ where the 5G ecosystem will likely benefit the most. Community involvement is important to help achieve critical backing of the projects to avoid one-off solutions.

“Different operators have different strategic technical plans for the evolution of their networks to 5G. Each operator environment is unique and there is no single open source effort that caters to the needs of all operators,” stated Lyle Bertz, Director – Core & Services, Technology Innovation & Architecture at Sprint and a co-leader of the white paper working group.“5G system architecture gives mobile operators much more openness than ever before; and operators and OEMs can leverage open source principles to benefit competitively in the marketplace.”