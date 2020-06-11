$57 million for Ontario small businesses to support their digital transformation

June 11, 2020 – In partnership with the feds, the Ontario government aims to help small businesses reach more customers through the Digital Main Street platform—a $57-million program with the goal of helping up to 22,900 Ontario businesses create and enhance their online presence while generating jobs for more than 1400 students.

“As thousands of small businesses across the province closed their doors and halted business during the COVID-19 outbreak, many struggled to shift sales or services online. I am very pleased that […] we are providing small businesses with the tools they need to recover, and flourish, as Ontario reopens,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction.

Through the Digital Main Street platform, businesses will be able to take advantage of three new programs to support their digital transformation:

shopHERE powered by Google “will leverage Ontario’s strengths by hiring highly skilled and trained students to build and support the launch of online stores for businesses that previously did not have the capacity to do so themselves”.

Digital Main Street Grant. Through a $2500 grant administered by the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association (OBIAA), small businesses will be able to adopt new technologies and embrace digital marketing.

Future-Proofing Main Street. By leveraging teams of digital marketing professionals and students, these firms will be able to create new online business models, develop and implement digital and eCommerce marketing strategies, and maximize digital tools, platforms and content.

In addition, the Recovery Activation Program—operated through the Toronto Region Board of Trade—will help businesses grow and digitize their operations with custom consulting sessions, online resource sharing, learning webcasts and business planning. As a result of the investment announced today, the program will be offered province-wide and at no cost to businesses.