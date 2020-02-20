2019 APOLAN award winners announced

The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), a non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POLAN), has announced the winners of the 2019 APOLAN Awards. The awards were presented at the APOLAN annual member meeting awards ceremony, which took place on Feb. 11, 2020, at the BICSI 2020 Winter Conference & Exhibition in Tampa, Fla.

These awards recognize member companies that take part in the association’s mission to educate, advocate and promote POLAN.

“This year’s APOLAN Award honorees join a long list of member companies that have impressed the industry in driving innovation, education and promotion of POL technology,” said Matt Miller, AECOM Technology Solutions Networks Leader and APOLAN Chairman. “Thanks to industry influencers, like this year’s award winners, the interest in POL has never been higher. It is clear that awareness and adoption for this technology is on the rise and showing no signs of slowing down.”

Here are the 2019 APOLAN Award Winners in the Education, Innovation and Promotion categories.

THE APOLAN EDUCATION AWARD: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented learning initiatives to contribute to the education of POL and its benefits.

Education Platinum Winner: Qypsys, with supporting member company Corning, for “Fiber to the Room Cost Analysis”

Education Gold Winner: Tellabs for “5-day Optical LAN Deployment and Support Certification Training for Veterans”

THE INNOVATION AWARD: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have promoted innovative POL advancements to meet industry technical challenges.

Innovation Platinum Winner: Alpha, with supporting member company Tellabs, for the “World’s Largest Remote Powered POL Network, Fort Belvoir, US Army”

Innovation Gold Winner: Nokia for “In-building 10G PON and Wi-Fi”

THE PROMOTION AWARD: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented promotion initiatives to contribute to the awareness of POL and its benefits.

Promotion Platinum Winner: Alpha, with supporting member companies Tellabs and OCC, for the “OLAN Seminar Series”

Promotion Platinum Winner: Tellabs for its “Passive Optical LAN video series”

Promotion Platinum Winner: for “Building a POL Technology Showcase – Corning Optical Communications Division’s New HQ”

Click here for more information on the award winners.